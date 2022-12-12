Hawkesbury Gazette

Hawkesbury's Sarah Falson wins best non-daily story at ACM regional news awards

Updated December 12 2022 - 2:51pm, first published 2:30pm
Hawkesbury Gazette journalist Sarah Falson (left) receives her award from ACM Head of Content and Head of Travel, Kate Cox.

Hawkesbury Gazette journalist Sarah Falson has been honoured at the ACM editorial awards in Sydney, for a story she wrote during the 2022 floods.

