Hanna Park Carols return to North Richmond on Saturday night

Hanna Park Carols will return to North Richmond this Saturday, December 17.
The annual festive event was last held in 2019. Like many events, it became a victim of the pandemic.
Organisers promise this year's carols will be complete with all the trimmings, but with a "reimagined lineup" including raides, food trucks and of course plenty of Christmas music.
Carols favourites Rhiannon Cooke and Iron and Clay will return to the main stage, as will local musician Cooper Turnbull. The Hawkesbury Valley Baptist Church Carols Band will also perform.
Staging the event involves the help and support of many local organisations. Community partners include Hawkesbury Valley Baptish Church, Grose Wold Rural Fire Brigade, Rotary Kurrajong-North Richmond and Scouts NSW.
Sponsors include Hawkesbury City Council.
In previous years the event had been totally free for families. This year, however, the organisers have decided to support the local hospitality businesses by allowing food trucks. They encourage all to show their support by sampling some of the delicious snacks on offer.
The event will kick off from 4pm with rides and food vans. The live music will start at 5pm and will continue throughout the evening, upm to the fireworks display at 9.15pm.
Hanna Park is located in Beaumont Avenue, North Richmond.
Be sure to grab a blanket and bring your singing voice with you.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.