"Our customers are like family - it's like a community," says Natasha Moradian, the new owner of Kiana Organic - previously Green Hills Organics in Richmond.
Ms Moradian has been welcomed with open arms by the community that shop at her iconic store, their only stipulation being that they wanted to ensure Ms Moradian continued providing 'certified organic' produce - which she does.
"I chose the name Kiana because it means 'nature' in Aramaic, and that's the circle of life on our new logo," Ms Moradian says.
"It also has a meaning in Hawaiian which is 'nature goddess', which I think represents a lot of our female customers - a lot of them know each other, they do yoga together, they go on retreats.
"It also means 'precious child' in Celtic, which again I thought was appropriate with all the kids that come through. We see how important it is for the mums and dads to teach them from a young age on healthy living which also includes healthy eating and wellbeing."
Ms Moradian took-over the business during the pandemic, because she wanted a job closer to home. She had been travelling to an IT job in the city and doing her regular grocery shop at Green Hills Organics one day when she saw it was for sale.
"I just felt it was time for a change. A lot of people during the lockdowns re-evaluated their life, their careers, spending more time with family," she says.
"I have had a cafe in the past but this is something totally different.
"It sort of just happened organically - pun intended."
The business sources locally and Australian-made where it can, including direct from farmers and from the Organic Markets in Homebush.
Ms Moradian says it's worth spending the money on organic produce because the quality is better, including "lettuce like bouquets of flowers" and "absolutely gorgeous" lactose-free ice-cream.
They also do a lot of items in bulk and people bring their own jars to fill-up, and they use eco-friendly bags.
Ms Moradian is slowly changing-up some of the items in-store and has started selling organic meats including nitrate-free hams and deli meats. There are new ice-cream flavours and biodynamic yoghurts.
Ms Moradian is always on the lookout for something new and exclusive, keeping in mind her regular customers and what they might like.
"If it's available everywhere it loses its magic," she says.
The business is investing in a new point-of-sale system and website so it can begin taking online orders and delivering goods.
In the future, there might be the opportunity to sell hot food on weekends from a food truck in the car park.
"We know the majority of our customers - we know what they like. We try to give that personal service," Ms Moradian said.
"It goes in line with the whole feel of the Hawkesbury. That's what moved me to come here five years ago. I'm a seventies baby and I really liked how it feels like it did growing up in school in the eighties."
I am passionate about storytelling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
