Stunning visuals awarded by Hawkesbury Camera Club

Hawkesbury Camera Club had one last matter of business to take care of before calling 2022 to an end, naming the winners of its final competition winners for the year.
"it's been an educational and successful year for our club," said secretary Marian Paap.
Its last competition attracted 36 entries in its print division and 46 in its "digital projected" category.
The winners were are follows: Print winner - Tanya Heather for "Mind Body and soul"; Print runner up - Marian Paap for "Infinity"; Projected winner - Tanya Heather for "Who is the Fairest of Them All"; and Projected runner up - Linda Furguson for "Red Beauty".
"We will be back on February 1, 2023, with our welcome back barbecue at Pughs Lagoon, Richmond," said Ms Paap.
For more details about the group visit hawkesburycameraclub.com.au.
