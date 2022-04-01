news, local-news,

It was the good news story of the March 2022 Hawkesbury flood and now Michael Hedger's mother's ashes have been returned to him - after travelling almost 10 kilometres and being lost for a year. Mr Hedger had been sprinkling the ashes of his late mother, Laura Hedger, around the base of a maple tree on his St Albans property when the flood carried them away in March 2021. A year later, they were washed up in the March 2022 flood and found by St Albans herdspeople Suzi and Corey Deryk, who had been riding in their boat to check on the whereabouts and condition of local cattle. Mr Hedger had been sprinkling his mother's ashes bit-by-bit, so they wouldn't damage the young tree's roots. When he put the box down one day, planning to sprinkle more ashes the following week, he never dreamed water would rise on his property so quickly that they would carry the urn away. Mr Hedger said he thought the ashes - which were quite buoyant in their box - must have travelled in floodwaters and become wedged in a tree near the St Albans Common, where they rested for a year before waters rose high enough to dislodge them and send them on their journey once again. He said being reunited with the urn was one of the few positive things to come out of the floods. "It's a really nice ending to a happy story. Now, if it ever stops raining, I can put some more ashes under mum's tree. I'll finish the job this time - I don't want them to float away again," Mr Hedger said. He said he thought it was "really interesting" that the ashes didn't travel further out to sea as some other larger items had in the recent floods. READ NEXT: "Being so small and buoyant the urn must have got stuck, and it was meant to be - they were meant to come back to us," he said. "Everyone has said this is a good flood story - it brought a smile to people all around the world. People recover things all the time, sometimes years later, but in the midst of massive rain - twice - it went somewhere and stopped and just waited to be picked up again." Ms Deryk who found the urn along with her partner, and had been looking after it since mid-March while floodwater receded enough to allow access to her previously flood-isolated property, said she was pleased to see the ashes returned to their rightful owner. "It was interesting to talk with Michael about the adventure his mother had been on over the last year, and it felt good that he had her back," she said.

