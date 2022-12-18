Hawkesbury Gazette

Hawkesbury schools receive NSW Government resilience grants for Fun Days

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated December 19 2022 - 10:17am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Matthews Windsor's Fun Day. Picture supplied

Three Hawkesbury schools have been celebrating the end of a tough few years by hosting all-school wellbeing events thanks to resilience grants from the NSW Government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

I am passionate about storytelling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.