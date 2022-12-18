Packed holiday program for kids at Hawkesbury Central Library

Animal Crackers: Friday, January 6, 10am to 11.30am. Costs $5 for children aged eight and over. Decorate biscuits with icing and sweets to look like farm animals.

Tuesday movies: January 10, 17 adn 24, 2pm to 3.30pm. Free. Escape the heat and watch a new release DVD. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Check out eventbrite for the movie title.

Zoomobile: Thursday, January 12, 10.30am to 11.30am. Free. Meet some unique animals from Taronga Zoo including snakes, turtles and possums.

Nature Craft: Thursday, January 19, 10.30am to 11.30am. Costs $5 for ages five to 12. Carla from Decorati will show how to make a hanging mobile from natural materials like twigs, feathers and gumnuts.

Felt Designs: Wednesday, January 25, 2pm to 3.30pm. Cost $5 for ages eight and older. Learn how to sew a monster pencil case using felt scraps.