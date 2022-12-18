Packed holiday program for kids at Hawkesbury Central Library

There won't be a reason for kids to say "I'm bored" this coming Christmas holidays, with a packed program of events scheduled for Hawkesbury Library Service.
From crafty creative workshops to blockbuster movie screenings, there will be something to keep all entertained.
All activities are for school-aged children, with those aged under 10 to be accompanied by and adult.
Bookings are essential and some of the events carry a fee.
Hawkesbury Library service will offer the following at its central library, located on the ground floor of the Deerubbin Centre, 300 George Street, Windsor. Bookings essential via hawkesburylibrary.eventbrite.com or 4560 4460.
