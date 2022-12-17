Richmond Marketplace's Operation Backpack kicks of the new year

In 2023 Richmond Marketplace will once again partner with St Vincent de Paul Society and the Gazette, for the annual Operation Backpack program.
For the past 15 years Operation Backpack has been assisting local families who may be experiencing financial hardship.
Once again, the marketplace, owned by ISPT, will be asking the community to donate new school supplies, including backpacks, pencil cases, glue, lunch boxes, exercise boks and other stationary items in the collection box, to be located near Big W.
Operation Backpack will take place from Tuesday, January 3 to Friday, January 20, 2023.
Jack de Groot, St Vincent de Paul Society NSW Chief Executive Officer said: "The St Vincent de Paul Society is so appreciative to once again take part in Operation Backpack, an initiative to help give children a fair start as they begin a new school year.
"As we see the great strain placed on families due to cost of living increases, Operation Backpack will help to alleviate that strain for families who are already experiencing hardship and disadvantage."
Richmond Marketplace senior marketing manager Tracey Thomas said the marketplace was proud to give back to the community.
"Our wonderful community have always been very generous in supporting initiatives such as Operation Backpack," she said.
"We understand that some families experience financial strain prior to the start of the school year so any donated item, large or small, will greatly ease the financial pressure for these families."
Volunteers from St Vincent de Paul Society will evenly distribute all donated items to families in the region before the start of the 2023 school year.
