Household recycling service to increase over the festive season

As it has in recent years, Hawkesbury City Council will increase the frequency of its recycling collection service over the festive period.
The council will provide weekly recycling collection between Monday, December 26 and Friday, January 6, 2023 to eligible properties paying for a domestic waste service.
This service will be provided on scheduled collection days including public holidays. Bin collection days will remain the same, even on public holidays.
For more information about the recycling service call 1800 689 332 (JJ Richards and Sons Pty Ltd).
For those will additional recycling, including cardboard, free drop offs can be made at the Hawkesbury City Wastre Management Facility, open seven days from 8am to 4pm (excluding public holidays), located at 1 The Driftway, South Windsor.
Bottles can also be returned for a refund through the return and earn program. To see a list of drop off locations visit returnandearn.org.au.
For those in Area 1, the regular fortnightly recycling service will recommence on Monday, January 2. For those in Area 2, it will resume on Monday, January 9.
For more information on the service or to download the 2022/23 recycling calendar for your region visit tinyurl.com/22mabpx3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.