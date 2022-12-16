Hawkesbury Gazette
Hawkesbury charities to benefit from South Windsor Return and Earn

Sarah Falson
December 16 2022 - 5:00pm
Local charities will benefit from the new Hawkesbury Return and Earn automated depot, which has opened at South Windsor in time for the busy Christmas recycling season.

