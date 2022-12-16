Local charities will benefit from the new Hawkesbury Return and Earn automated depot, which has opened at South Windsor in time for the busy Christmas recycling season.
Recyclers will have the option to donate their earnings to a good cause, including RuffTRACK, Hawkesbury Remakery and Hawkesbury's Helping Hands.
Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston said the Hawkesbury community are keen recyclers, already returning more than 59 million drink containers since the scheme began in 2017.
"Protecting the environment is important to our Hawkesbury community and this new facility will further support everyone's efforts in keeping it clean for all to enjoy," Ms Preston said.
"Return and Earn has also played a critical role in supporting local charities and community groups across NSW, with more than $40 million raised via donations and return point hosting fees since the scheme began.
"This new facility will support local charity RuffTRACK, who offer programs to help disengaged youth reconnect with their school and community."
RuffTRACK's co-founder and manager, 'Farmer' Dave Graham, said having a local bulk centre was "absolutely huge" for the Riverstone charity.
"Return and Earn is how we funded our service in the first year of what we were doing in the Hawkesbury - going to shows, picking up all the cans and recycling them," Mr Graham told the Gazette.
"Now, to have this facility right here in the Hawkesbury where we can load up a massive truck, do a performance, get every can off the showgrounds and bring them straight here, meets all of our needs, and is another funding avenue for what we do for young people in the Sydney region."
The new automated depot makes bulk drops easier and is operated by family-owned Australian recycling business Sell and Parker.
Sell and Parker CEO Luke Parker said the business had its sights set on the Hawkesbury for some time following on from the success of their bulk centre in Blacktown.
"We are proud to be operating this facility which will reduce litter in the Hawkesbury, provide local jobs while also delivering social benefits to the local community," Mr Parker said.
"We look forward to partnering with organisations such as RuffTRACK and Hawkesbury's Helping Hands to generate valuable community connections and donations which help deliver important services across the region."
The facility is located at 8 Walker Street, South Windsor and is open from 8am to 3:30pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 1:30pm on Saturday.
I am passionate about storytelling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
