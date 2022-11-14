Hawkesbury Gazette
Bulk-drop Return and Earn centre to open in South Windsor

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated November 15 2022 - 8:25am, first published November 14 2022 - 4:45pm
Hawkesbury recyclers are set to receive a boost when a purpose-built, bulk-drop, Return and Earn centre opens in South Windsor - just in time for the festive season.

