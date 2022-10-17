Hawkesbury Gazette

Return and Earn could expand to include wine, spirit bottles

October 17 2022 - 2:00am
Wine and spirit bottles may soon be eligible for the NSW Government's Return and Earn recycling cashback scheme. Picture supplied

The NSW Government is hoping to expand its popular Return and Earn recycling cashback scheme to include more bottle types and sizes.

Local News

