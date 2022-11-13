Hawkesbury Gazette

Girl guides Evelyn Lynch, Nyssa Hoare achieve Junior BP, BP Awards

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated November 14 2022 - 8:19am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nyssa Hoare, 14, was awarded a BP Award, while Evelyn (Evie) Lynch, 8, was awarded a Junior BP Award on October 23. Picture supplied

Two Hawkesbury girl guides achieved top honours recently when they were awarded certificates at the Region Youth Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.