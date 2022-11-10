Hawkesbury producers encouraged to be heard by national inquiry

Hawkesbury food producers have been encouraged by Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, to take advantage and have their voices heard with a new national inquiry into Australia's food security.
The House Standing Committee on Agriculture inquiry is inviting submissions until December 9, looking at issues around the production, consumption, and export of food.
Ms Templeman said the Hawkesbury was "the heart of NSW's peri-urban farming".
"We have a rich tradition in food production and land management, but we know there are threats to our production," he said.
"Including from housing development, natural disasters, ageing farmers and changing climate conditions.
"And we know there are opportunities, particularly with the research and innovation being done at the Richmond campus of Western Sydney University."
The inquiry was requested by Agriculture Minister, Murray Watt, who had previously met with vegetable growers in the Hawkesbury.
Ms Templeman said parliament wanted to hear from farmers and people involved in food production about the threats and the opportunities.
"I can't think of a community that is better placed to share their experiences and ideas than ours," she said.
"Our growers - including orchards, vegetables, cattle, chicken, duck and pig farmers - have a wealth of knowledge that will assist in ensuring this inquiry is well informed about the challenges of peri-urban production.
"And we also have groups like Hawkesbury Harvest that work with local agriculture to improve the economic sustainability, advocate to protect their members and customers from unintended consequences of government policy, and ensure consumers have the best access to highly nutritious, locally grown food."
Ms Templeman encouraged all of these groups and individuals to make a submission, to ensure the Hawkesbury has its voice heard.
"We're already backing the innovation that occurs in the Hawkesbury to produce high quality food with efficient inputs at Western Sydney University, with a $16 million investment in the WSU Agri Tech Hub," she said.
"The Agri Tech Hub will bring the next generation of agriculture skills, training and jobs to the heart of this growing region."
Ms Templeman said The Agri Tech Hub would drive continued innovation and growth in Australian agriculture, calling it an "exciting expansion of a leading-edge facility, which works collaboratively with business".
"Food security is one of the most important issues facing Australia," she said.
"By making a submission producers and those with a special expertise in this area can help lead the Albanese Government's response."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
