Hawkesbury Gazette

Hawkesbury producers encouraged to be heard by national inquiry

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated November 10 2022 - 3:44pm, first published 3:27pm
Hawkesbury food producers have been encouraged by Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, to take advantage and have their voices heard with a new national inquiry into Australia's food security.

