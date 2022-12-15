Hawkesbury Gazette
Watch

Royal Richmond Hotel forging connections with Hawkesbury growers

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated December 16 2022 - 10:08am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Royal Richmond Hotel is an institution in the Hawkesbury and the kitchen has been forging connections with growers to showcase the best Hawkesbury produce since the new owners took-over the historic pub a few years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

I am passionate about storytelling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.