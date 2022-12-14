Revised preferred option announced for new Richmond bridge project

A new preferred option has been selected for the Richmond Bridge and Traffic Improvements project.
Chosen after community consultation, it will see a one-in-20-year flood resilience level bridge built downstream, adjacent to the existing bridge on Bells Line of Road.
The existing bridge will be converted to a one-way two-lane westbound bridge (towards North Richmond), while the new bridge will be a one-way two-lane eastbound bridge (towards Richmond).
It is envisaged that if flooding were to occur and the existing bridge were to go under, the new bridge would revert to one lane of traffic in both directions.
The announcement was made at North Richmond today by Transport for NSW and local State and Federal members, alongside NSW Parliamentary Secretary for Western Sydney Shayne Mallard.
The $500 million project is jointly funded by the Australian and NSW Governments on an 80:20 basis and will also include other traffic improvements.
During the announcement, the officials said the new preferred option was recommended as it reduced property acquisition, noise and visual impacts, and greatly improved flood resilience.
It also supports business in the North Richmond town centre by maintaining passing trade and has no direct impact to heritage-listed properties, while also reducing impacts on endangered ecological communities.
The option includes upgrades to traffic signals in North Richmond to improve long-term traffic flow, as well as a new signalised pedestrian crossing to improve connectivity across Bells Line of Road.
The project will upgrade four intersections, improve existing roads and construct a new road, as well as provide a dedicated active-transport path between Richmond and North Richmond that will encourage bike use and exercise.
State Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston said "the community has spoken" and Transport for NSW have been able to deliver what they've recommended as the right route.
"It's a good announcement today. I'm hoping the community will work with us on this, the preferred option," she said.
"We will now go into feedback from the community, now that [the preferred route] has been announced today.
"As part of this project, we'll also see upgrades to traffic lights for intersections and to existing roads, which includes an additional eastbound lane on Bells Line of Road.
"I'm also excited about the walking and cycling connections which will follow giving locals the chance to move about their community in a low cost way."
Federal Macquarie MP Susan Templeman said this new preferred option would satisfy some people, though she's conscious that there will be some parts that require further discussion and work.
"It is very hard to build any sort of new project where there won't be some people who are left feeling that they wished it had been different," she said.
"I know Robyn and I are really committed to working with the community to get the very best possible outcome for people [on both sides] of the river."
Ms Templeman noted that the new structure's design to withstand a one-in-20-year flood was more in line with the community's expectations.
"The joint Commonwealth and State investment allows us to build a bridge which will double traffic capacity and alleviate the bottleneck between Richmond and North Richmond," she said.
"I look forward to supporting the community to ensure that the detail of the design delivers the best possible results while minimising the impact that it will have on some residents."
Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King said Richmond Bridge provided a vital crossing of the Hawkesbury River and currently carried an average of 31,000 vehicles per day.
"A new bridge will double traffic capacity across the Hawkesbury river, reduce travel times and cater for future growth in this historic and growing part of Western Sydney," she said.
NSW Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward said it was estimated that the new bridge and approaches would save motorists up to 12 minutes travel time through this area.
"We want to give the community the assurance that if the two flood events this year were to occur again, they would not be cut off from the services they need," she said.
For more information, go to nswroads.work/NewRichmondBridge.
