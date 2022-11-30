Hawkesbury Gazette
Richmond, Riverstone Lions donate modified bus to South Creek School

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated November 30 2022 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
Pupils at South Creek School in Riverstone have been gifted a brand new, 12-seater bus, in what is a true display of Hawkesbury community spirit and pitching in to meet a need.

