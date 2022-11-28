Childcare worker and cattle breeder, Brooke Chandler, will be representing the Hawkesbury district as the 2023 Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Hawkesbury Young Woman of the Year.
Ms Chandler, 24, was named Hawkesbury Young Woman of the Year during a ceremony at Hawkesbury Showground - home of the Hawkesbury Show - on November 19.
The North Richmond resident said all contestants shone during the competition, but she was chosen because of her passion for the Hawkesbury community and promoting the local agricultural industry.
"It speaks to my local knowledge of our community, and how passionate I am for the agriculture industry and how I want to drive it to be bigger," Ms Chandler said.
"The Hawkesbury is known as an agricultural and farming landscape, and to be able to be that person to drive it, and be that ambassador to drive the show, to get more people in and promoting it."
Ms Chandler is a before and after school care educator at St Matthews Primary Windsor. In her position as educational leader, she runs the entire program from Kindergarten to Year 6.
In her spare time, she runs a Limousin cattle breeding business called Sunset Park Livestock alongside her sister and brother. They have been breeding and showing cattle at local shows and the Sydney Royal Easter Show since Ms Chandler was in Year 10 and she has since completed
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Ms Chandler said the two roles work hand-in-hand when it comes to educating children about the agricultural industry.
"Because I've got the sideline for the business at the same time, I can bring that knowledge to the kids who don't have an awareness. In the education field I'm teaching that future generation about what's important to the community," she said.
Ms Chandler had been hoping to win the title for a couple of years now and has been inspired by the ways in which former Hawkesbury Young Women of the Year have used the platform to spread awareness about the Hawkesbury area.
"I'm confident in rural knowledge, so being able to be inspired by others and interacting with past showgirls and how they've gone on and become successful, getting inspiration from them as well, will help drive me to be that person and help cope out of area as well," Ms Chandler said.
Her first role in an official capacity was attending the Country Christmas Markets at Hawkesbury Showground on the weekend.
"I'm really excited to get out there in the community and meet more community members I haven't interacted with before, and promote the Hawkesbury Show, and be that ambassador for the community," she said.
Meet Ms Chandler at the Hawkesbury Show which will run from Friday, April 28 until Sunday, April 30 at Hawkesbury Showground, Clarendon.
I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.