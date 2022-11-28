Hawkesbury Gazette

Brooke Chandler named 2023 Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Hawkesbury Young Woman of the Year

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:09pm, first published 5:00pm
Brooke Chandler, a cattle breeder and child educator, has been named 2023 Hawkesbury Young Woman of the Year. Picture supplied/Picture by Hawkesbury Showgirl/Facebook

Childcare worker and cattle breeder, Brooke Chandler, will be representing the Hawkesbury district as the 2023 Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Hawkesbury Young Woman of the Year.

