Get along to Windsor for the Light Up Windsor Street Fair, a Christmas event that the organisers are saying could be the biggest event the Hawkesbury has ever seen.
Organised by Hawkesbury City Council, Windsor Business Group (WBG) and local small businesses, there will be activities for the kids, live performances, a snow zone, market stalls, local businesses open late, food, drink and Santa and his roving reindeer.
Heritage buildings will begin to 'light up' as the night becomes darker and there will also be a tree lighting at 9pm, outside Loder House.
Christmas gifts will be available for purchase from local retailers and market operators, and shops will be participating in a Christmas Decoration competition, to be judged by Hawkesbury Mayor, Sarah McMahon.
Ms McMahon said Light Up Windsor would give a much-needed boost to local businesses.
"This year will be our biggest Light Up Windsor yet, with more than 60 market stalls, businesses and restaurants staying open late, roaming and stage entertainment, snow flurries, Christmas lights, free face painting and so much more!" Ms McMahon said.
"After three challenging years with fires, six floods and COVID, I'm looking forward to gathering with people from right across the Hawkesbury and beyond to celebrate this special time of year."
WBG president, Diane Sherrington, said after a difficult year, families wanted to let their hair down and have some fun.
"People are so social contact lagged that they really want to get out and do something," Ms Sherrington said.
"Last year was such a wonderful atmosphere, people were so happy and relaxed, and we had the Christmas spirit floating around in large clouds."
Ms Sherrington asked attendees to check the traffic management plan for the evening, which council will release on Facebook in due course.
"There will be streets that will be closed off so people do need to be aware of it and look at the yellow signs," she said.
She encouraged people to catch the train to Windsor and walk up if they are able, or drive and park at Governor Phillip Park.
"We'd love everybody to come out and enjoy themselves and support the local businesses and enjoy the community feel we're hoping to create," Ms Sherrington said.
The team at Mousse & Co hairdressers in Windsor Mall have already decorated their shop window in preparation for the Christmas Decorations competition.
Business owner Monique Calcagno said they had decorated their shop for the last five Christmases; they did a nativity scene last year but this year they're decorating to a warmer theme.
"We've made a little Santa's fireplace and we've got our little Santa's mailbox out the front every day so the kids can put their letters to Santa in. It's something interactive for the community," Ms Calcagno said.
"Some people have left their address and email so we'll reply to them from Santa, and we'll post a few little cute ones on our social media."
She said Light Up Windsor was a good opportunity to showcase Windsor and get local people back into local shops.
"I think doing a lot of community things like this is great because it brings everyone together. It's great exposure for us and really good for the retailers and cafes in Windsor. Everyone has struggled a lot in the last three years," she said.
Light Up Windsor will take place up the Windsor Mall end of Windsor and extend down past Fitzgerald Street, from 5pm until 9pm on Saturday, December 3. Find out more at https://www.hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au/_resources/events/hcc/council/light-up-windsor
