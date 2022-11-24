Hawkesbury Gazette
Light Up Windsor Street Fair 2023 to be huge after floods, COVID

By Sarah Falson
Updated November 24 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 4:30pm
Windsor Business Group committee members with the Light Up Windsor Christmas tree, Mousse & Co Windsor team members with their Christmas decorations, and children performing on the main stage at a previous Light Up Windsor event. Pictures supplied

Get along to Windsor for the Light Up Windsor Street Fair, a Christmas event that the organisers are saying could be the biggest event the Hawkesbury has ever seen.

