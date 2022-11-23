Hawkesbury Gazette

Caravan Parks get a boost to support upgrades and new facilities

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
November 23 2022 - 12:30pm
Hawkesbury caravan parks will have the opportunity to upgrade their facilities, with tourism funding from the Federal Government available.

