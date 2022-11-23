Caravan Parks get a boost to support upgrades and new facilities

Hawkesbury caravan parks will have the opportunity to upgrade their facilities, with tourism funding from the Federal Government available.
There will be $10 million in grants provided, supporting upgrades and new facilities to caravan parks, which provides an opportunity for local caravan parks to boost their offering following the floods.
Macquarie MP Susan Templeman said Hawkesbury's caravan parks have had a tough few years with two COVID-19 lockdowns and flooding.
"It's one thing to clean up after floods and repair the damage in caravan parks, but this is about reinvigorating the caravan park sector, to entice people back to our van parks," she said.
"Among the improvements these grants can be used for is accessibility, so more people can use the facilities while travelling, which means more economic benefit for the area and more people seeing the beautiful Hawkesbury region."
Ms Templeman said that many Australians had memories of spending holidays by the Hawkesbury river at caravan parks.
"Our local parks bring domestic tourism dollars to the Hawkesbury and boost the income of our essential food suppliers like our butchers as people stock up for their van week or weekends."
"It's so important for the Hawkesbury to continue to provide affordable holiday accommodation for travellers looking to stay in our beautiful community.
"We're seeing more people choosing to spend their holiday seeing Australia, the Hawkesbury and surrounds' natural beauty, makes it a perfect stop for sightseers."
Applications for grants are until December 22, 2022. For program guidelines and to apply, visit austrade.gov.au/caravanparks.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
