Hawkesbury Gazette

Angela Maguire launches 2023 State Election campaign for Hawkesbury

By Sarah Falson
November 24 2022 - 7:00am
Angela Maguire, who grew up in the Hawkesbury and runs small businesses including The Shed Bar and Cafe at Enniskillen Orchard, intends to run as a community independent for the seat of Hawkesbury in the 2023 NSW State election. Picture supplied

Local resident, small business-owner and volunteer, Angela Maguire, has announced her intention to run as a community independent for Hawkesbury in next year's NSW State election, and claims the Hawkesbury's vote has been "taken for granted".

