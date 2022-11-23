Local resident, small business-owner and volunteer, Angela Maguire, has announced her intention to run as a community independent for Hawkesbury in next year's NSW State election, and claims the Hawkesbury's vote has been "taken for granted".
The Grose Vale mother-of-two, who is the owner and operator of The Shed Bar and Cafe at Enniskillen Orchard, and The Gap Consultancy, said she would stand up for the rights and needs of Hawkesbury residents - and roads, disaster relief and a third crossing were high on her agenda.
Ms Maguire, who is immediate past-president of Harvest Trails and Markets, said if she was voted as Hawkesbury MP she would move the electorate office to a "central location" that would allow for more accessibility and visibility, possibly near the train station in Richmond.
"By nominating as an independent, I will be on the front foot advocating in real time for every single Hawkesbury resident and business. I will represent the Hawkesbury community rather than working for the interests of a political party," Ms Maguire said.
She said Hawkesbury, as one of the safest seats for the Liberal Party in NSW, "misses out time and again on the necessary funding and attention we deserve", and it was "time we spoke up and were counted".
She promised to fight for funding from the state to repair damaged roads, to lobby for effective and properly-maintained flood and fire evacuation routes, and to ensure peri-urban food production is protected and promoted.
The former Vice Chair of Peppercorn Services Incorporated said she would insist that the third river crossing be built "as an immediate priority and the process for selecting the route be transparent, equitable and fair".
She said she would demand that the Hawkesbury be given access to "the same emergency relief support as other disaster affected communities", and advocate for lowering the water levels at Warragamba Dam for the purpose of flood mitigation when required as well as the expansion of the desalination plant for Sydney's drinking water needs.
She said she would "hold bureaucrats and their ministers to account for all planning decisions that are imposed upon the electorate without genuine community consultation and consideration".
Also on her agenda are emergency, health and transport services and support for ageing residents on the western side of the river, as well as obtaining extreme weather resilience assets including renewable energy, batteries and communication technologies for affected residents.
"I think our votes have been taken for granted and we don't have the right kind of representation that fights for what people really need and want, and that's the challenge and the opportunity for somebody like me as a community independent to step in," Ms Maguire told the Gazette.
"I get it. I work, I live, I run businesses in the Hawkesbury ... I feel I have the best skill-set and opportunity to understand and advocate for folks and get the most out of the system for the best possible outcomes for people of the Hawkesbury."
The Hawkesbury MP position is currently held by Liberal Party member Robyn Preston.
I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
