Maltese community gets behind new film, Brothers From Malta, at the Regent

Maltese-Australian film director Julian Galea is thrilled by the Maltese community's response to his new film, Brothers From Malta, which will be showing at the Regent Richmond from December 1.
What started as an experimental YouTube video in 2014 has developed into the first Maltese immigrant story to ever hit the big screen.
Mr Galea teamed up with his brother, actor and magician James Galea, for this raucous road trip comedy film.
It is the third Maltese-themed film written, directed and produced by Mr Galea, and is receiving record ticket sales at The Regent Richmond.
"The Maltese people have been unrepresented for too long. I feel a duty, obligation and responsibility as a storyteller to make these films and give us a voice," said Mr Galea.
"I feel a great sense of pride and so also an obligation to my heritage."
Brothers From Malta tells the story of estranged immigrant brothers Joe and Charlie (Julian and James Galea), who must set aside their 7-year grudge and road trip across California with a gassy dog and precious family heirloom to rescue their dying sister (Liza Galea - the Galea's real cousin).
Mr Galea said the film was all about family, and how special and sacred family is.
"Family connections that are broken, and how they can go unresolved in life unless something's done about it. This is a story that explores a fractured brotherhood and their journey to reconnect and find that brotherhood again," he said.
Mr Galea's parents immigrated to Australia, from Malta, in the 1960s and he said his parents continued the Maltese customs and traditions in Australia.
"A lot of the comedy in our family was growing up with old school, Maltese values in a progressive Australian environment," he said.
"Those experiences I've drawn upon and used them in the character development of this film."
Mr Galea wanted to provide representation to the Maltese community and said that it's a problem that Brothers From Malta is the first Maltese immigrant movie ever made.
"The Maltese community they want a voice, they want to be heard, they want to be represented," he said.
"And this is the first step in the arts to have them represented and I think that's one of the reasons why they're really getting behind it, because they want to see themselves on screen and connect to these characters."
Mr Galea said the film was an eye opener to Australia, and the rest of the world, in showing the Maltese culture, what it is like and what the people are like.
"This is definitely a vehicle ... to learn something about [Maltese culture]," he said.
"A lot of the comedy comes through these brothers ... this journey really just opposes their old school Mediterranean values against a new world."
The films origins can be found in YouTube videos made by Julian and James in 2014.
"A complete experiment. We improvised some scenes on my phone driving back to Sydney one day. I cut it together and put it on YouTube and it went nuts," said Mr Galea.
"So we made more. They kept wanting more. We knew we were onto something and had to make a movie with these characters. Eight years later, we finally did."
Despite being knocked back for funding from both Screen Australia and Create NSW, the brothers decided to make the film independently, filming in both California and Australia, on both sides of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Galea produced the film through his award-winning studio Galea Pictures, which is also distributing the title, following its theatrical release across Malta in September.
He was thrilled by the response from the Maltese community and was glad that people are hearing about the film.
"There is an audience for this film and they are getting behind it ... and with a universal theme of family, I hope it will cross cultures too," said Mr Galea.
Brothers From Malta will be showing at The Regent Richmond from Thursday to Tuesday, December 1 to 6 Tickets are now on sale, visit: tinyurl.com/ykn8etf6.
For further information visit the Galea Pictures Official Website.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
