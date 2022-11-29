Despite a year of hardships dealing with floods and wet weather, the Australiana Pioneer Village at Wilberforce is looking forward to the Christmas season.
After celebrating the 52nd anniversary of the village on the weekend (after a two year COVID-19 delay), this Friday, December 2 the annual Twilight Christmas Markets will welcome in locals and visitors to the beautiful living history museum's grounds.
Though the village's buildings won't be open, there will be plenty going on for attendees as the markets are a truly unique event that is not to be missed.
The1800's buildings and village green will be lit with hundreds of fairy lights.
There will be over 70 market stalls, live Christmas music, a life size nativity display in the shearing shed, a snow tent - with artificial snow to play in - and eateries.
Both of the village's trains will be operating, with the Pioneer Express and miniature train giving rides, along with tractor hay rides and wagon rides around the lagoon.
To top it all off, at 7pm the village will have a visit from some very special guests, Santa and Mrs Claus.
Village president, Kevin Weeks said they were looking forward to event and hoping everything runs smoothly.
"[The markets] are very popular. It's very well received," he said.
"[The stalls and attractions] keep everyone pretty well occupied. We're excited."
The Twilight Christmas Markets at The Australiana Pioneer Village will run from 5pm to 9pm on Firday, December 2.
Entry will be $3 per person.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
