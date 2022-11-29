Hawkesbury Gazette

The Twilight Christmas Markets return to The Australiana Pioneer Village

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
November 29 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australiana Pioneer Village volunteer train drivers and guards enjoying some birthday cake at the village's 52nd anniversary celebrations. Picture supplied.

Despite a year of hardships dealing with floods and wet weather, the Australiana Pioneer Village at Wilberforce is looking forward to the Christmas season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.