Like many sports clubs around the Hawkesbury, the Londonderry Greys Junior Rugby League Football Club have had a tough few years.
After dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, wet weather and the devastating floods - which submerged the club's home field, making it unusable - they are looking to rebuild for the 2023 season.
Londonderry's sponsorship coordinator, Jacqueline Paterson, said they are trying everything they can to rebuild and recover as a club.
"We've just had so many of our members who were hit with not just the one flood, but four," she said.
"I know, my family alone, we were completely wiped out with the last one, so we lost a lot.
"So we've been just applying for anywhere and everywhere to try to get grants to see if we can get the field refurbished. We've been trying to get extra seating, because at the moment, we don't have that either."
The Londonderry Greys were revived in 2016, after an over two-decade non-existence, by well-known local Buck Rogers, in memory of his late daughter.
Rogers passed away last year, but the club's motto remains, "get up, you're not hurt".
After getting back on its own two feet as a club, external factors have led to Patterson and the team at the Greys doing everything they can to gain support and hopefully encourage players to sign up for 2023, especially with registration opening on Thursday, December 1.
"We've been advertising on Facebook, Instagram," she said. "We created a TikTok, because every child is on TikTok now, just trying to advertise for as many players as we can."
"[Our motto] is good and bad on both sides. We are a very small club ... we've usually got 100 or under players. That's ranging from Under 6's, right through to A Grade.
"We desperately need players for next year."
The club have players that are interested in a number of different grades for next year, but not enough to completely field teams in most grades.
"We've got some girls that are interested for Under 16's, but we just need to fill in the gaps," said Patterson.
"We've just been trying to advertise like crazy. Asking a lot of the schools around the area to advertise us in their newsletters, or we are trying to hand out flyers. Basically, I'm happy to have a chat with anyone that's willing to give me the time of day."
On Saturday, the Londonderry Grey's team had a stall at Richmond Marketplace where they were raffling off a bluetooth speaker, had a jelly bean competition and were handing out flyers.
The Londonderry Greys are welcoming everyone and anyone that is interested in playing for the 2023 junior rugby league season.
Registration opens on Thursday, December 1, with anyone interested in playing encouraged to contact Londonderry president Drue Galea on 0404 464 779 or email the club at secretarygreys@hotmail.com.
