SoDa bushfire recovery town hall dances commence across Hawkesbury

Sarah Falson
Sarah Falson
Updated August 24 2022 - 5:23am, first published 3:00am
A bushfire recovery initiative to 'bring back the town hall dance' is spreading across the Hawkesbury in the form of SoDa - a social dance designed to bring the community together and foster 'bonhomie'.

