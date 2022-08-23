Richmond High School has a brand new STEM building, a 'future-focused learning space' for hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering and maths.
The new building is part of a multi-faceted infrastructure project at the school which will support a STEM selective stream and a new agricultural specialist stream, and is part of a new statewide model for agricultural education.
The building was revealed during a launch at the school during Science Week in August 2022, showcasing the facilities and providing students with an opportunity to display their skills.
Principal Cliff Ralph said the facility was state-of-the art and would serve the school's students "for many, many years to come".
He thanked the school community and the NSW Department of Education for their support.
"Back in 2019 our Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell made an announcement that Richmond High School would partly be the Centre of Excellence in Agriculture, STEM, which is located on the site of Western Sydney University," Mr Ralph said.
"From that point on, the principal of the Centre of Excellence, Kris Beazley, and myself have been working hard to try and put that concept into reality, and a part of that reality is the actual building we're in today."
Robyn Preston, Member for Hawkesbury, said the building had "been a dream for many people in the Hawkesbury area".
"It's one of the newest buildings Hawkesbury has had in the education stream, which is very exciting," Ms Preston said.
"The way it has been built, it dovetails into the Centre of Excellence we have in Hawkesbury in agriculture, and also the selective stream of school that's at Richmond High School which principal Cliff Ralph is responsible for.
"We've had an overwhelming uptake of students and families wanting to come here into the area and enrol their children in the selective school. So this part of that formula enhances the learning for students in STEM education."
The project offers four new science labs, preparation and collaboration spaces, and two refurbished science labs.
Each STEM laboratory features an outside verandah where projects involving materials not suitable for the classroom can be used, including plant propagation.
