New state-of-the-art STEM building opens at Richmond High School

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 23 2022 - 5:39am, first published 12:53am
Richmond High School's new STEM building is opened officially on August 17, 2022.

Richmond High School has a brand new STEM building, a 'future-focused learning space' for hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering and maths.

