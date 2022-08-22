Hawkesbury Gazette

Bligh Park's big-hearted Lily James raises over $1200 for Starlight Children's Foundation via City2Surf

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 22 2022 - 5:14am, first published 2:25am
Lily James of Bligh Park raised over $1200 for the Starlight Children's Foundation through her participation in City2Surf. Pictures: Supplied

Big-hearted Lily James is only 11, but she knows the value of fundraising - and she has chosen to donate her City2Surf haul to sick children.

