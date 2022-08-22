Big-hearted Lily James is only 11, but she knows the value of fundraising - and she has chosen to donate her City2Surf haul to sick children.
The Bligh Park resident who attends Year 6 at Windsor Park Public School completed her second City2Surf earlier this month, and raised $1263 - including $859.50 individually - for the Starlight Children's Foundation.
Lily said the Team Little Lily's goal was to raise $500 but she was stoked to have raised more than twice that for "kids who have had a hard time".
The Starlight Children's Foundation provides clothes, games and equipment to children in hospital and aims to bring the fun, joy and laughter to kids while they recuperate.
"I think the money is going to help them when they're sick so they can have fun activities and something to look forward to, and have a smile," Lily said.
"It's important to help others, and when you can, you should."
Lily participated in her first City2Surf remotely last year due due to the pandemic, walking around her neighbourhood.
She said after experiencing the excitement last year she wanted to "keep on donating and challenge myself".
She said she was surprised by the number of people in the fun run which was once again hosted in the city this year.
"I was told there would be lots of people, but once we got there it was mind-blowing how many people were there - there were thousands of people," Lily said.
"Some had some fun costumes and other people had t-shirts specially written for them."
Walking with her were her mum and aunty.
"We got to dress up, we had yellow tuts and purple capes, and special shirts. It was lots of fun - and I love yellow," Lily said.
Will she participate in the City2Surf again next year?
"Definitely," Lily said.
She has already registered her interest in the 2023 event, and will once again raise money for the Starlight Children's Foundation.
