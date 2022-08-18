Hawkesbury Gazette
Our Future

US Air Force plants trees at Australian Christian College Marsden Park, teaching community service lesson

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 18 2022 - 11:34pm, first published 11:00pm
Australian Christian College (ACC) Marsden Park pupils hosted the 353rd Special Operations Wing of the US Air Force as part of their community engagement program in affiliation with the RAAF Base at Richmond.

