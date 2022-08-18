Australian Christian College (ACC) Marsden Park pupils hosted the 353rd Special Operations Wing of the US Air Force as part of their community engagement program in affiliation with the RAAF Base at Richmond.
The powerhouse team planted 160 new trees across the ACC Marsden Park campus with the help of students and moved six tonnes of mulch in only three hours - with regular breaks for selfies with most of the ACC student community.
Advertisement
Principal, Brendan Corr, said the students were "absolutely intrigued with the guys in uniform".
"There was quite a buzz around the school as to these special visitors. They were absolute stars for the day," Mr Corr said.
"The kids felt so comfortable in going up and having conversations [with the air force personnel], chatting about life in the air force, life in the US, what they were doing, and thanking them for their assistance."
Mr Corr said the pupils learnt that people in the armed forces are "present and obliging, and they can be generous".
They also learnt about the interconnection between the US and Australia.
"But the biggest thing was it was a wonderful, lived out example of genuine community service," Mr Corr said.
"These guys came with no pay-off, no benefit to them, nothing but pure generosity of heart, and willingness to service the community.
"The exemplary commitment to the good of otters, that embodies the values we want our kids to grow up and learn."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Mr Corr said community engagement was "a principle" ACC Marsden Park follows, and the school was always looking for opportunities for its pupils to engage with the world around them.
"We want to bring those what have anything they can share with us - [for example] experts in areas of industry, construction - and we invite them to come in and help children learn about workplace practice, and industry standards," Mr Corr said.
"We also want to send out kids out to be part of the community, to clean-up the neighbourhood, visit those in care where it's appropriate. One of the camps we have in our program in our secondary school, sends students out to feed homeless and desolate members of our city."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.