Hawkesbury Gazette
Meet the Locals

South Windsor's Bradley Green to debut 80s 'do for Black Dog Institute's Mullets for Mental Health

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 17 2022 - 12:35am, first published August 16 2022 - 10:00pm
Bradley Green will cut his long hair into a mullet in September for the Black Dog Institute's Mullets for Mental Health fundraising campaign. Pictures: Supplied

Running his own carpentry business in the Hawkesbury, Bradley Green needs to cut a professional figure - but he won't let that stop him cutting his long hair into a mullet in September.

Journalist, ACM

