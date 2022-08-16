Running his own carpentry business in the Hawkesbury, Bradley Green needs to cut a professional figure - but he won't let that stop him cutting his long hair into a mullet in September.
The 29-year-old South Windsor resident will lop his luscious locks into a party-in-the-back 'do for Mullets for Mental Health, the Black Dog Institute's annual 80s-inspired fundraising campaign in support of mental health research.
Mr Green, who moved to Sydney with his family from Tasmania when he was a teenager, said he was "a bit hesitant" participating in the mullet campaign at first because he didn't want to come across "as being rough or a bogan" because of his hair cut.
But even though his wife - who grew up in North Richmond - wasn't keen on the hair cut herself, she agreed with her husband that raising money and awareness about mental health was more important than looks.
And regardless, Mr Green is pretty sure he'll enjoy sporting a mullet for the month of September, and might keep it around even longer.
"I've had a couple of mates and my neighbour who have done [Mullets for Mental Health] in recent years, so I've noticed and considered it more," he said.
"I've also noticed the need for more organisations like Black Dog Institute to support people and do research and help people struggling with their mental health."
Mr Green has already booked in his mullet chop with Jenny's Cutting Edge in Richmond, and he will raise money for mental health up until the end of September.
He encouraged anyone who was curious about growing or cutting their hair into a mullet to take the plunge and do it for mental health research.
"I want to make people aware that there are organisations out there that can support people; there is support out there for people to learn more about their own mental health or they can support people struggling with it," Mr Green said.
According to the Black Dog Institute, 45 per cent of Australians will experience mental illness in their lifetime, and around 60 per cent of these people will not seek help. Eight people in Australia die from suicide every day, and by 2030 depression will be the leading health concern worldwide.
Find help at www.blackdoginstitute.org.au or Lifeline 13 11 14.
Get involved in Mullets for Mental Health at www.mulletsformentalhealth.org.au, or donate to Mr Green's fundraising campaign at www.mulletsformentalhealth.org.au/fundraisers/bradleygreen
