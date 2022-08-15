CRAIG Munro is one of the Hawkesbury's favourite butchers - but could he also be one of the world's best?
The co-owner of Munro's Quality Meats Wilberforce has been selected to represent Australia in the World Butchers' Challenge, taking place in Sacramento, USA on September 2 and 3.
Teams from 13 countries will compete in what is widely regarded as 'the Olympics of meat', showcasing their knife skills, creativity and presentation techniques.
Competitors will be given a side of beef and a side of pork, a whole lamb and a number of chickens.
They will have three hours and 15 minutes to break, slice, prepare and present these carcasses on display tables, as if in a counter for customers to purchase.
Though Mr Munro is no stranger to butcher competitions, having competed around Australia and in Brazil, he said the biggest challenge would be the jet lag "taking its toll" on the six members of Team Australia.
He said language differences would also be a factor.
"Even though they speak English, there will be language differences - one example is that they call coriander 'cilantro', so our shopping lists will be a challenge," Mr Munro said.
Last time Australia won the World Butchers' Challenge was in 2012, so the members of Team Australia have been training hard to "bring it together as a cohesive unit".
Mr Munro said there would be some friendly competition from Team New Zealand, and Team Brazil would be the team to beat.
"I'm very good friends with the Brazilians, having been there before. They're very skillful, and the way they prepare their meat is different to other countries," he said.
Mr Munro said he was looking forward to bringing new skills back to the Hawkesbury.
"To bring the trophy back to the Hawkesbury is very important, but not quite as important to me as bringing back a lot of the ideas, the products, the different processes," he said.
"The greatest thing about this competition is being able to meet butchers from all around the world and see what they can do with the exact same proteins."
He will be tasked with taking care of the sausages, including mincing them and tying them through, during the competition.
For people at home, he advised "never prick your sausage" while cooking, as this releases the fat and therefore the flavour.
