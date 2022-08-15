Hawkesbury Gazette
Watch

Craig Munro of Munro's Quality Meats Wilberforce joins Team Australia for the World Butchers' Challenge

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 15 2022 - 11:20pm, first published 11:00pm
Craig Munro of Munro's Quality Meats Wilberforce is heading to the USA as part of Team Australia to compete in the World Butchers' Challenge on September 2 and 3, 2022.

CRAIG Munro is one of the Hawkesbury's favourite butchers - but could he also be one of the world's best?

