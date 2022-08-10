Hawkesbury Gazette
What's on

Savour the Flavour Hawkesbury will showcase the best of Sydney's foodbowl at Richmond Park

Updated August 11 2022 - 12:03am, first published August 10 2022 - 10:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local producers will tease tastebuds at Savour the Flavour. Picture: Supplied

Savour the flavours of the Hawkesbury at a new event showcasing the best produce and products our region has to offer.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.