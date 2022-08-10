Savour the flavours of the Hawkesbury at a new event showcasing the best produce and products our region has to offer.
Savour the Flavour Hawkesbury is being brought to us by the folk at Hawkesbury City Council who say the new food and beverage event will celebrate the Hawkesbury's past and present as the original 'food bowl' of Sydney.
Visitors to Richmond Park on Saturday, October 15 will have the chance to sample and purchase local food, produce and beverages from local farmers and businesses.
Live cooking demonstrations will be presented by Karu Distillery, Copperstone Restaurant and Kurrajong Kitchen, and there will also be live entertainment.
The Hawkesbury Regional Gallery will host Leonardo De Vino art workshops on the day - sip on a glass of wine, cider or gin while being led by an artist in painting your own masterpiece. Tickets for these workshops will go on sale from September at www.discoverthehawkesbury.com.au/discover/savourtheflavour
Hawkesbury Mayor, Councillor Patrick Conolly, said: "This is an excellent opportunity for locals and visitors to discover the amazing food and beverages our region has to offer. The event will be great for our local shops, cafes and restaurants by drawing people into the area and boosting our local economy."
Find out more or if you're a local primary producer, apply to host a stall, at www.discoverthehawkesbury.com.au
