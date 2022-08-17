Hawkesbury City Councillor Patrick Conolly has announced that is resigning from the position of Mayor, having informed fellow councillors and the general manager.
He will continue to serve as a councillor with a new Mayor to be elected at Hawkesbury Council's extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, August 23.
Cr Conolly said that his family's recent experience as victims of a violent home invasion has had a significant impact on their live over the last few months.
"After attempting to balance these competing demands, my priority clearly needs to be my family, to ensure my children recover from this trauma, and to look after my own mental health as well," he said.
"In the short term, I cannot continue to properly represent the community and fulfil my more important roles as a father and husband."
In his statement, Cr Conolly said that to come to this conclusion was deeply disappointing for him.
"Representing our community as Mayor has been an immense privilege that I have enjoyed despite the challenges we have been through over the last two years," he said.
"I hope to have the opportunity to serve as a representative of our community again in the future.
"I have been so grateful for the concern and support the community has shown me and trust that this decision will be met with the same understanding."
