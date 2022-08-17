Hawkesbury Gazette

AKA Racing on the rise as husband and wife duo's hard work is paying off

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated August 17 2022 - 5:07am, first published 4:57am
On the rise: Lucy Keegan-Attard and Jason Attard following their double win with Kozluca and Sovereign Express at Hawkesbury Racecourse on Thursday, August 11. Picture: Hawkesbury Race Club.

Husband and wife duo Jason Attard and Lucy Keegan-Attard have had a steady rise as trainers in the racing industry. The local partnership continues to work hard and win.

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

