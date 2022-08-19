Several new live traffic cameras have been installed around the Hawkesbury, to keep road users up-to-date with incidents and conditions when heading out on the roads.
Hawkesbury City Council collaborated with Transport for NSW for the Live Traffic NSW project which is also designed to help keep residents abreast of bridge flooding, road closures and roadworks.
Advertisement
The cameras, accessible through the Live Traffic NSW app, show close-to-real-time images of affected locations, with images updating every 60 seconds.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Road users can also plan their route, obtain estimated travel times, a list of hazards on their route, rest areas, traffic cameras, and alternative routes.
New camera locations around the Hawkesbury are as follows:
Access the new traffic cameras and plan your driving route at www.livetraffic.com You can also download the Live Traffic NSW app on your smartphone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.