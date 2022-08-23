Hawkesbury Gazette

Sarah McMahon elected mayor of Hawkesbury City Council for remainder of current term

Finn Coleman
Finn Coleman
Updated August 23 2022 - 9:57am, first published 8:57am
Liberal councillor Sarah McMahon will lead Hawkesbury City as mayor for the remainder of the current term of council, following the resignation of Patrick Conolly as mayor on August 11.

