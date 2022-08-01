Hawkesbury Gazette

St Joseph's Primary Schofields pupils celebrate new school building

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 2 2022 - 4:00am, first published August 1 2022 - 11:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St Joseph's Primary Schofields pupils have moved into a brand new school building, allowing the institution to cater for the ever-increasing population in the north-west corridor - right on the outskirts of the Hawkesbury.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.