St Joseph's Primary Schofields pupils have moved into a brand new school building, allowing the institution to cater for the ever-increasing population in the north-west corridor - right on the outskirts of the Hawkesbury.
Children attending the school hail from areas including Schofields, Riverstone and Marsden Park, and all pupils remained on-site during construction of the new multi-coloured, multi-level building.
The school recently hosted an opening event and "blessing" of the new facility, which include spaces designed for science, technology and creativity.
Some special features include classrooms where Year 5 and Kindy kids are located close by to support the school's buddy program.
The Kindergarten area features a bike track and a sandpit, and there's a cafe for parents and carers.
A new basketball court is also under construction.
Some of the school's new building was paid for under a $401,440 allotment from the NSW Government's NSW Building Grants Assistance Scheme.
St Joseph's Primary Schofields Principal Lesley Studans said the school was playing a part in meeting "the growing need for schooling in the North West".
She acknowledged the support from the NSW Government.
"It's so exciting to see what amazing learning the teachers create in the spaces, using the possibilities of the architecture. When the school moved into the spaces there was a collective sigh of happiness across the school. Children had spaces to go to that helped their learning but also their wellbeing," Ms Studans said.
"When there's wet weather or hot weather, students have a chance to move to areas that suit the conditions. There are quiet places for the children, places to make a noise and express themselves, creative places, places where they can easily find a friend, playgrounds where the inside learning doesn't end.
"We know St Joseph's and the community of Schofields will have a bright future."
