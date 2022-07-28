Have you ever thought about adopting a greyhound? Now you can visit with the pooches at the new Greyhounds As Pets NSW Richmond Adoption Centre - and maybe even adopt a greyhound the same day.
The new centre boasts a reception area that allows visitors to walk in and meet a greyhound if they're curious, or even fill out an adoption application on the spot.
If the Greyhounds as Pets team's qualified experts approve a "pet adoption match", new adopters could potentially take their new family member home the same day.
Based in Londonderry and replacing an old centre in the same suburb, the facility offers more "free run" space for the greyhounds, as well as purpose-built grass runs for each dogs area, more adoption meeting areas, and better facilities for team members and volunteers.
The dogs will even be able to make use of a new hydrotherapy pool which will be ready in the coming months.
Greyhounds as Pets NSW rehomes 25 to 35 greyhounds a month and the organisation found homes for about 380 dogs last year - up significantly from the previous year's tally of 260.
Greyhound Racing NSW CEO Tony Mestrov said the previous facility could not house enough dogs to keep up with demand.
Mr Mestrov said $11 million had been invested into six-and-a-half hectare property, which can hold more than 100 dogs.
Speaking at the official opening on Thursday July 22, he said the new adoption centre was the "flagship facility for the whole GAP program", managing the transition from racing to rehoming.
"This year for the first time we're going to rehome over 2000 dogs," Mr Mestrov said.
"I'm so proud of the team, they've done an amazing job and they deserve these surroundings.
"Also, the dogs deserve these surroundings - they are going to come to a beautiful place after they finish racing in transition to go on to their next life which is to be rehomed and be a pet.
"They're a beautiful animal, and I look forward to the future of greyhound racing."
Dr Alicia Fuller, general Manager of Greyhounds as Pets NSW, said the dogs made fantastic pets.
"They're really loving, they're very calm and very tactile - they love being next to you," Dr Fuller said.
"They spend at least 12 hours a day, if not more, just lying on their backs and particularly in the sun.
"This new adoption centre is really great for the Greyhounds As Pets team we're able to let people come and visit us, just to come and meet a greyhound, even maybe fill out an application while you're on site, and and then adopt on the day if we can find a greyhound that matches your lifestyle."
