Hawkesbury Gazette

Unites States air force to conduct training out of RAAF Base Richmond

Updated August 1 2022 - 2:01am, first published 1:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A United States Air Force 353rd Special Operations Group MC-130J Commando II lifts off from the RAAF Base Richmond runway during Exercise Teak Action 21. Picture: CPL David Said

RAAF Base Richmond will be hosting the United States Air Force (USAF) as it conducts training across NSW from August 1 to 26 for 'Exercise Teak Action 22'.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.