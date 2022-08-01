RAAF Base Richmond will be hosting the United States Air Force (USAF) as it conducts training across NSW from August 1 to 26 for 'Exercise Teak Action 22'.
From its Richmond base, USAF MC-130J Commando II aircraft will conduct the training in Western Sydney, the Blue Mountains, RAAF Base Williamtown and parts of central New South Wales.
The RAAF said that flying activity would be similar to that conducted by RAAF Hercules aircraft training at regional airfields throughout the year, and the Hawkesbury community could expect day and night-time flying at low level.
The MC-130J Commando II aircraft is similar to the C-130J Hercules transport aircraft operated by the RAAF.
Participants will be training to deliver people and equipment in challenging scenarios, including preparations to ensure both Australia and the United States can support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations at short notice.
The training will reportedly strengthen the close ties between the RAAF and the USAF's 353rd Special Operations Wing, which has deployed from Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa for the exercise.
RAAF stated that precise activity dates and times could not be advised due to the "dynamic nature" of the training.
This will be the fourth time 'Exercise Teak Action' has been conducted from RAAF Base Richmond since 2018.
RAAF said both the USAF and RAAF frequently conduct training exercises in each other's countries, exposing personnel to different environments and challenges when deployed away from home.
