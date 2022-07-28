Working mum extraordinaire Angela Maguire is honing-in on the pool of female talent in the Hawkesbury - all while raising kids and running multiple small businesses.
Ms Maguire is the Director of The Gap Consultancy, representing the likes of Hillbilly Cider, Peppercorn Services and Feel The Magic, and says it's the Hawkesbury's community feel and talented people that allows her to thrive in this semi-rural area.
"Being able to raise my children in a community that takes care of them is a real privilege. From their schools, extracurricular activities and beautiful friends, it really is the village that's helping to bring them up," Ms Maguire said.
The Gap Consultancy is a communications and event management firm that "fills the gap" and aims to "meet clients where they are at - some want a plan we design that they can execute, others want the plan prepared and delivered by us".
Ms Maguire, who grew up in the Hawkesbury, said that after moving away and returning to the area she "saw an opportunity to provide employment opportunities for other highly-educated and experienced women who had no desire to commute to the city, return to full-time work".
"This pool of talent gave me the flexibility and depth of skill to pitch solutions to larger businesses throughout the country," Ms Maguire said.
She employs a full time Junior Consultant and works with other small businesses to provide a suite of communications services to clients, including photographers, graphic designers and videographers.
As well as working with local Hawkesbury businesses and not-for-profits, the consultancy delivers conferences - both online and in person - for larger organisations in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra.
Ms Maguire said her favourite thing about the Hawkesbury is its natural beauty and assets.
"I sincerely hope this is preserved for future generations and not destroyed by unfettered and poorly-planned development," she said.
Ms Maguire also runs co-working space Enterprising Hawkesbury and Enniskillen Orchard.
She said as busy as she is, work has become her hobby.
"I've had some incredible opportunities and experiences, including being a marketing manager for Dior and Vodafone. I like to draw on all of my varied experiences to solve my clients' challenges," she said.
"I haven't yet met a karaoke machine that I haven't taken full advantage of!"
