Pitt Town Public School hosted its first smoking ceremony last Friday to celebrate NAIDOC and open the school's Yarning Circle.
Assistant Principal, Lisa Apap, said all the pupils in the school were involved in the event which was a way to learn more about the culture of First Nations Peoples.
"The students, teachers and the community had a great day," Ms Apap said.
Students delved into Indigenous culture through song and dance, boomerang throwing, didgeridoo, storytelling, face painting and creating a whole-school mural with the title 'Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!'
Special guests at the ceremony included Macquarie MP Susan Templeman, Director of Educational Leadership of the Windsor Principal Network Adam Bulous, and President of the Pitt Town Progress Association Chris Bell.
The community was also welcome to stay and join in the ceremony and events throughout the day.
Ms Apap said to have a school Yarning Circle was "truly special".
"A yarning circle provides a safe place to be heard and to respond. It is a place to talk, share, discuss, educate and have a yarn together, a place to build respectful relationships and a space to enrich students' learning experiences," Ms Apap said.
"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have been using yarning circles for thousands of years. Yarning for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people was, and still is, a conversational process that involves the telling of stories as a way of passing on cultural knowledge.
"These circles provide a safe place for all to speak without judgement. It is a collaborative way to communicate and provides a respectful place to be heard and to respond. Today, they are used as a meeting place for both Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and non-Aboriginal communities to come together."
