Fisherman Paul 'Nipper' Aquilina is a neighbourhood hero, helping his community during flood

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 21 2022 - 5:10am, first published 3:30am
HUMBLE HERO: Paul 'Nipper' Aquilina is pictured here doing what he does best - fishing. But when the floods come, Nipper is out helping locals. Picture: Alex Tucker/Instagram

"You take a bit from the river, you've got to give back, right?" said Paul 'Nipper' Aquilina, a professional fisherman who spent so much time helping people on his boat during the flood, that he caught the flu.

