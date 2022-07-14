Do you live in the Hawkesbury and want to give something to help those in the community who have been affected by flood?
There are a variety of charities out there who are helping the flood-affected and you can donate money, items or time to help your neighbours in need.
GIVIT is the Hawkesbury City Council's preferred charity for disaster assistance.
GIVIT CEO Sarah Tennant said there were more than 1,500 essential items requested on the GIVIT platform for the Hawkesbury region at the moment. People in the community can donate these items, or donate money to buy them.
"These include requests for new bedding, kitchen and cooking essentials, fuel vouchers and washing machines," Ms Tennant said.
"We are also seeing a lot of requests for grocery and pharmacy vouchers for people in the region who are suffering from financial hardship after being flooded for up to four times in the past couple of years."
Ms Tennant said 100 per cent of publicly-donated money received by GIVIT would be used to purchase these essential items and the organisation buys locally wherever possible to support local economic recovery.
"We would encourage people who want to help fellow-Aussies impacted by this disaster to visit the GIVIT Storms and Flooding Appeal page and search for requests by region," Ms Tennant said.
Visit www.givit.org.au/storms-and-flooding to find out what's needed near you.
You can also make financial donations to the following charities. There are some charities listed below that are outside of the Hawkesbury, but experiencing similar hardships to the Hawkesbury, and are therefore worth donating to - because what goes around comes around.
And if you're not sure about a particular charity, you can check a charitable fundraising licence at www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/check-charitable-fundraising-licence
