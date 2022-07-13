Hawkesbury Gazette

Will flooding affect my Hawkesbury property sale? We asked the agents

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 13 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:00am
Sale success: 28 Campbell Street, North Richmond, is an example of a property that sold during the flood. It does not flood at this property, however. Picture: Supplied

People in low-lying areas of the Hawkesbury who want to sell their house and move to higher land after the floods might need to settle for a lower price, however they shouldn't rule out being able to find a buyer, according to local estate agents.

Journalist, ACM

Local News

