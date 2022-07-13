People in low-lying areas of the Hawkesbury who want to sell their house and move to higher land after the floods might need to settle for a lower price, however they shouldn't rule out being able to find a buyer, according to local estate agents.
Ziggy Parsonson, Director of Ray White Pitt Town, said it's "still early days" and the effect of the market post-floods is still to be seen.
He said if we looked at the market after the March floods, things "bounced back", and it "wasn't super noticeable in terms of value changed".
But now, with three floods in 18 months, more buyers were asking whether the property they were interested in was flood affected.
"People are asking straight away in certain areas. The questions go: why are the owners selling; how much do they want; what will they really take; and is it flood affected?" he said.
"It's still early days but I think it will be a lot more challenging to sell a property that has flood affectation moving forward. I do think it will affect the value of properties.
"If you have physical water on properties that will be a major discussion with buyers and it will affect the money you're paying for the property."
He said problems finding home insurance for low-lying properties was a deterrent to some buyers.
And even if people didn't think to ask about flooding, the agent was duty bound to bring it up.
"With floods, I don't think anyone should be surprised by what happens - the agent's role is to give people indications when buying a flood-affected property," Mr Parsonson said.
People selling properties that are near flooding but the water hasn't touched their houses, should be in a better position.
Cindy Cash, Director of Ray White North Richmond, said her market west of the river hadn't suffered much due to the recent floods, with most of North Richmond being more than 20 metres above sea level.
"It might be surprising for people to know that it hasn't affected the market here as much as people would think, even though it means people can't get over here [when the Richmond bridge is flooded]," she said.
"But they're very quick to forget. From a month to six weeks it's out of sight, out of mine, and people are starting to get back to business again.
"The last flood, I had two properties with their paddocks underwater and I sold them while the bridge was closed.
"Some properties that are totally flood affected, when people can see the impact of water and they realise it's not as bad as they think - if it's just the land, it doesn't seem to affect the property at all."
Michael Bennett, Principal of Bennett Property Team, said he had noticed more people wanting to move out of flood-affected areas recently, particularly farmers.
"People are looking to get to higher ground, that's a pattern. We are getting people moving from the river fronts, getting higher, and I've had some farmers wanting to get up to higher country," he said.
He agreed it was early days to anticipate where the market was heading.
"If you go back 30 years ago, flood affected properties, when you wanted to sell them, it wasn't an issue. But in the last couple of years, with the recent floods, now it's a bit more of a concern - it has changed a bit," Mr Bennett said.
