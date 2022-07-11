Hawkesbury Gazette
Watch

NSW SES, NSW Fire and Rescue, ADF and NSW RFS support Windsor flood clean-up, recovery

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 11 2022 - 10:51pm, first published 10:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Multiple agencies were out in the field supporting flood-affected residents in Windsor on Monday, July 11, including the NSW State Emergency Service (SES), Fire and Rescue and the Australian Defence Force.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.