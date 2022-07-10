Recovery Centre at South Windsor opens to help community after floods

A Recovery Centre will open today at 10am at the South Windsor Family Centre to assist the community with recovery after last week's floods.
The centre is for community members who have been flood impacted, allowing them to meet people from Government and non-Government agencies that can assist with:
Advertisement
The centre's operating hours are:
Register for the July 2022 Flood Recovery Updates at Hawkesbury City Council's webpage - tinyurl.com/4tr7cn38
Additional flood related information can be found at hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.