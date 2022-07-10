Hawkesbury Gazette

Recovery Centre at South Windsor opens to help community after floods

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated July 11 2022 - 5:26am, first published July 10 2022 - 10:10pm
The Recovery Centre at South Windsor Family Centre, at 6 Greenhills Way, South Windsor. Picture: Supplied.

A Recovery Centre will open today at 10am at the South Windsor Family Centre to assist the community with recovery after last week's floods.

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

