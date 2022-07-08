Council's flood waste collection available

With flood waters receding, Hawkesbury City Council's Flood Waste Collection registration is now available.
Visit council's website, clicking on the teal coloured banner 'Flood Waste Collection', or visit - tinyurl.com/38ynary2. Bookings are essential for all waste drop offs.
Free Flood Waste Collection is available only to Hawkesbury residential properties that have been impacted by the rising flood waters, not storm or other water damage.
For flood recovery information and updates on assistance visit council's website - tinyurl.com/3y9f5ydk.
Flood Waste Collection will be collected from the kerbside during the recovery, which will increase the speed and efficiency of the clean up process.
Residents are encouraged to move their waste to the kerbside of their property and separate the flood waste into specific piles.
Ensure flood waste is separated and sorted into the following types of waste to be collected on the kerbside:
Additional Information:
Do not place any ineligible waste onto the kerbside, as it will not be collected and residents will be responsible for the removal.
If physically unable to take flood waste from a property to a kerbside, call council's Customer Service on 4560 4444.
Waste Services are being impacted during the floods. Schedules are subject to change, but residents are asked to put their bins out and they will be collected when possible.
Council will advise the community when the Hawkesbury City Waste Management Facility will open for bookings as it is currently closed due to the flood.
Flood affected community members are asked to re-register with council for the July 2022 flood and for current Flood Recovery updates at tinyurl.com/4tr7cn38.
Additional flood related information can be found at tinyurl.com/3y9f5ydk and click on All Flood Related Information.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
