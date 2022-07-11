Flood erodes Hawkesbury riverbank at Windsor, exercise caution

As flood waters recede, Hawkesbury locals are journeying around the district to view the aftermath - but they are advised to exercise caution.
Two landslides along the Hawkesbury River at Windsor show just how high and strong and currents were during last weekend's flood.
The July 2022 flood reached 13.93 metres high at Windsor, making it the highest flood since 1978 when waters reached 14.46 metres.
The hole in the bank pictured above has taken with it part of the footpath along The Terrace. It is located at the end of Kable Street.
The area is cordoned off and people are advised to exercise caution in the area until the banks are stabilised.
Further up the road, debris litters the roads and walkways. On Sunday morning, officials were yet to clean away the silt and dirt, which causes slip hazards. People are advised to be careful.
