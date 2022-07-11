Hawkesbury Gazette

Flood erodes Hawkesbury riverbank at Windsor, exercise caution

By Sarah Falson
Updated July 11 2022 - 12:48am, first published 12:05am
A landslide along the riverbank, taking with it part of the footpath along The Terrace at Windsor, shows how high and strong the flood currents were. Picture: Sarah Falson

As flood waters recede, Hawkesbury locals are journeying around the district to view the aftermath - but they are advised to exercise caution.

