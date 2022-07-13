Storyteller Karen Lebsanft to begin country-wide tour in Hawkesbury

Kurrajong Kitchen Co-founder and CEO, Karen Lebsanft, is preparing to travel around Australia with an inspiring new storytelling tour, after launching it right here in the Hawkesbury.
Ms Lebsanft, Murrandah woman and master storyteller, will be sharing her experiences as a successful entrepreneur and local business woman, and then providing an open forum for interaction and questions.
The tour will begin at Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury - in Ms Lebsanft's home town - before travelling around Australia.
During the event, Ms Lebsanft will share personal experiences of her amazing journey, and networking and mentoring opportunities will be encouraged.
Attendees will enjoy a two-course lunch.
There will be a strong emphasis on women in business and leadership.
Ms Lebsanft is a popular local personality and engaging speaker and those in attendance will be able to share in her lived experiences and take some valuable lessons and examples from the success she has achieved.
Kurrajong Kitchen is famous for its Lavosh crispbread.
The kick-off event will take place at lunchtime on Wednesday, August 31. More details will be released soon, so keep an eye on https://karenlebsanft.com/
