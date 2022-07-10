The Windsor and District RSL Sub Branch recently hosted a group from 1st Oakville Scouts.
The evening contributed to the Cubs and Scouts gaining the award of 'Their Service - Our Heritage' badge.
This is an annual award and is achieved each year (year commences April 25). The badge should be worn only during the year in which it was presented.
To achieve the award the Cubs and Scouts are tasked to complete up to three activities relevant to the Their Service - Our Heritage program which could include, but is not limited to, participation in an ANZAC Commemoration or visiting a veteran.
The format of the evening consisted of short presentations by the RSL Veterans on a range of military-related topics including ANZAC Day, The Unknown Soldier, Medals and a typical day in Military Service.
Leon Walker Honorary Secretary Windsor RSL Sub Branch, said: "The group of enthusiastic young Cubs and Scouts kept the executives on their toes with some very thoughtful and interesting questions. All in all it was a great night and our thanks go to Oakville Scouts leaders."
