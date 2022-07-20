Having a correctly-fitting restraint for your child's car travel is extremely important and it is with this in mind that Hawkesbury City Council is offering free child restraint fitting and checks for Hawkesbury residents.
To be conducted through Adam Gorrell Automotive at McGraths Hill from Monday, July 25, the service allows local parents and carers to have their new or existing child restraint, harness or booster seat checked and installed for free.
According to the Transport for NSW, two out of three car seats are not being used properly.
Adam Gorrell, owner of Adam Gorrell Automotive, said there are lots of restraints on the market - just like there are lots of cars on the market - and fitting each model properly was crucial.
"Understanding how each individual restraint works and its relationship to the car is a big thing," Mr Gorrell told the Gazette.
He said he often saw restraints that were not tight enough, or those that parents had taken apart to clean and not put back together properly.
My advice would be to get your restraint fitted by a professional installer.- Adam Gorrell, Adam Gorrell Automotive
"This happens with the general public fitting their own restraints and sometimes so-called professional installers," Mr Gorrell said.
His message was simple.
"My advice would be to get your restraint fitted by a professional installer, because the safety of your child is paramount," Mr Gorrell said.
"This is a great initiative because it's something you can get done free-of-charge. There are a lot of people in the community whose living costs are going through the roof and this is something you can do to keep your kid safe and not put your hand in your pocket.
"We're certainly booking a lot in so we'd encourage people to ring up and get an appointment."
Bookings are limited and can be made from Monday, July 25 by contacting Adam Gorrell Automotive on 4577 2820, located at Unit 2, 14 Aspinall Place, Mulgrave. There is a limit of two free fittings per vehicle.
Find out more about child car seats and making a safe choice at www.childcarseats.com.au
